Rail Yard Dawgs ready for ice return

Vinton, Va. – The Dawgs will take the ice for the first time in over 600 days on Friday night. Speed and physicality are the two things that stand out from this squad, but it’s a strong group of returning veterans that coach Dan Bremner hopes will get the team off to a solid start.

“I think all of them are ready to take that big step forward and becoming almost part of that coaching staff where these new guys coming in--day 2 they should already know from those guys what’s expected in drills and expected in game time,” Bremner says.

It’s probably the most excited I’ve been for a hockey season in my life. Having a good mixture of core guys who have been here before and are familiar with the coach and his tactics and having a good core of new guys that can adapt to his system and play the way he wants and I think once we can get everybody on board, I think that’s when we’ll start having success, " returning defenseman Travis Armstrong says.

First drop of the puck is schedule for this Friday at 7:05 p.m. at the Berglund Center with Fayetteville coming to town.