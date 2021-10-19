Hokies searching for confidence among defensive bright spots

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Virginia Tech Hokies held Pittsburgh to their lowest score all season on Saturday. A bright spot for this Virginia Tech defense, and some added motivation for this week’s preparation for Syracuse.

“Coming into Sunday, it’s easy to be like ugh this sucks, I’m throwing in the towel, this is just terrible,” linebacker Dax Hollifield said. “But I didn’t sense that at all. We came out and flew around, juiced up Sunday at practice. And today we had one of our better Tuesday practices.”

The 3-4 Orange could very easily be a six win team by now. Their last three losses have been by three points, and in their latest effort, holding Clemson to only 17 points.

“They’re physical up front, they throw into a bunch of different coverages, they mix it up a lot,” Quarterback Braxton Burmeister said. “They like to pressure in early downs and then on third downs, they do a bunch of stuff but we’ll be prepared for it.”

But what is needed most from the Virginia Tech offense on Saturday is an immeasurable statistic.

“We have to find a way to get our guys playing with some confidence. I’ve slowly watched over the last several weeks a shift in the confidence level, our defense is increasing, offensively it’s decreased,” head coach Justin Fuente said. “We have to find a way to get it back to the way it was.”

Kickoff is slated for 12:30 p.m. in Lane Stadium on Saturday.