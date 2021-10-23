Lord Botetourt rolls in third-straight win, beating Northside

DALEVILLE, Va. – Lord Botetourt’s bounce-back continued on Friday night.
After starting the season 1-3, the Cavaliers have now won three straight after Friday night’s win against Northside.
The Cavaliers beat the Vikings, 36-15.
