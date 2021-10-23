Partly Cloudy icon
Staunton River gets come-from-behind win against William Byrd

Golden Eagles scored go-ahead TD with 41 seconds left

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Staunton River Golden Eagles beat the William Byrd Terriers, 26-21.
VINTON, Va. – The Golden Eagles picked up their fifth win of the season in dramatic fashion on Friday night.

Trailing with less than a minute left in the game, Staunton River scored the go-ahead TD to secure the 26-21 victory against William Byrd.

