Spartans’ Leftwich gallops to week 9 honors

Senior rushes for 200 yards, 4 TDs in makeup game

John Appicello, Sports Director

Salem, Va. – The 2021 fall season has included pair of cancellations for Salem, but the Spartans have remained vigilant and ready, on and off the field. So when week 9 started with a Tuesday night makeup game against Franklin County, they responded.

Senior running back Cam Leftwich led the way with 200 yards rushing on just thirteen carries. And he found the endzone on four big play gallops of 19, 39, 62 and 38 yards, completing the ‘Gettysburg address’ --four score!

The Spartans dominated the Eagles 49-7, then went on to gain another victory three nights later- moving their record to 6-1 in the process. For all his efforts, Senior running back Cam Leftwich is the Week 9 - WSLS - 1st and 10 Player of the Week.

John serves as the Sports Director at WSLS 10. From Virginia Tech, to NASCAR and everything in between, WSLS 10 Sports covers the names making big plays in the NBA, NFL, NHL and MLB.

