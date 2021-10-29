Change is a good thing at historic Martinsville Speedway

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – There’s been many enhancements at the Martinsville Speedway over the years, the newest being premiere seating along turn three called the brake pad.

“You’re right down on track level, you’re close to the action, only thing separating you and the race cars is the catch fence,” Track President Clay Campbell said.

It’s little details like these that Campbell has valued to give fans different experiences throughout the speedway, like the rooftop view on the south end of the track.

“The sky deck is probably, I think without question, the greatest view in all of motorsports. We have a lot of people that that’s their first experience coming to Martinsville and they choose to go to the sky deck, so it’s really neat.”

In a sport where roots run deep, Campbell understands that sometimes change is necessary to keep NASCAR fans coming back, and to create new ones.

“We’ve been here 74 years, you can’t do things now you did 10, 15 20 years ago, you’ve got to keep evolving and keep innovating, the needs and desires of our fans change, and we have to change with them.”

“It’s a little tougher for us because of the history and the tradition and the heritage of this place and how to maintain that when you’re still growing and modernizing, so it’s a tight rope that we walk to keep both of them, and I think we do a pretty good job at it,” he said.

A good job indeed, all of the premiere seating at Martinsville has sold out for the Xfinity 500, but if there’s one thing that makes the speedway stand out...

“There’s not a bad seat in this place, so whatever seat you get is going to be good,” Campbell finished.