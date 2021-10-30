Virginia Tech Hokies lead Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at half, 20-7

BLACKSBURG, Va. – On Saturday, Virginia Tech Hokies (3-4, 1-2) hit the road to take on their rival Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-4, 2-3) in Atlanta.
The game kicked off with a 69-yard pass from Virginia Tech Hokies’ Braxton Burmeister to Tre Turner.
So far, at the halftime Hokies are in the lead, 20-7.
The Yellow Jackets haven’t faced the Hokies since its home loss to Virginia Tech in 2019 with a score of 45-0.
If the Hokies win, the Yellow Jackets could miss a bowl game for the third consecutive year under its current coach, Geoff Collins.