MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Noah Gragson vowed to win at Martinsville Speedway to earn a spot in the Xfinity Series championship and backed it up Saturday night. Gragson beat reigning champion Austin Cindric in a drag race to the finish line of second overtime to grab one of the open slots in the winner-take-all finale at Phoenix. Gragson will race Cindric, AJ Allmendinger and Daniel Hemric for the championship. Gragson chugged a beer handed to him from a spectator in the stands in celebration of the win. The emotion in the Xfinity Series has made its championship race the best in NASCAR.
Noah Gragson snags Xfinity win, Championship birth at Martinsville
