Cloudy icon
54º
wsls logo

Sports

Zane Smith races into Truck Series finale with Martinsville win

Jenna Fryer, Associated Press

Tags: NASCAR, Martinsville Speedway, Camping World Truck Series, Zane Smith
Driver Zane Smith celebrates with teammates after winning a NASCAR Truck Series race on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Martinsville, Va. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Driver Zane Smith celebrates with teammates after winning a NASCAR Truck Series race on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Martinsville, Va. (AP Photo/Wade Payne) (Copyright 2021)

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Zane Smith earned a spot in the Truck Series championship finale by scoring his first win of the season in overtime at Martinsville Speedway. Smith, Matt Crafton, Ben Rhodes and John Hunter Nemechek claimed the four spots in next Friday night’s winner-take-all race at Phoenix. It was a close call for Nemechek, a five-race winner and the points leader all season. He was wrecked with just under 70 laps in regulation and finished 39th of 40 drivers. Nemechek had to wait until the end of the race to see if he advanced into the finale on points.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.