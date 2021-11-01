Lord Botetourt duo shares Week 10 honors

Rocky Mount, Va. – In business, they say two heads are better than one. And in football, a two headed monster is that much more dangerous. Lord Botetourt got its power running game cranked up behind not one, but two big play threats in a showdown of Blue Ridge District unbeatens.

Quarterback Jakari Nicely rambled for 253 yards and three touchdowns, with scoring runs of 25, 57 and four yards.

Tailback and flanker KJ Bratton added three more scores with runs of 8, 43 and 14 yards totaling 175 yards rushing, and added 3 catches for 71 more yards-

The dynamic duo combined for 500 yards of total offense in LBs 49-28 win over Franklin Co. The Cavs have won four straight to take control of the District.

And this week it’s Nicely and Bratton sharing the honor--as WSLS 1st and 10 PlayerS of the Week-!