W&L defeats Ferrum, claims ODAC title

LEXINGTON, Va. – Senior running back Josh Breece scored on a 1-yard touchdown run with 1:42 remaining in the game to lift the Washington and Lee football team to a 28-24 win over Ferrum on Saturday afternoon at Wilson Field. The victory extended the Generals’ winning streak to eight straight and clinched the 2021 Old Dominion Athletic Conference title.

“We trust the moment and trust each other,” said Generals head coach Garrett LeRose. “Just been a tough year, we lost some guys but next guy up we just trust each other. Just really excited to know we learned from each week, got better and played a good 4 quarters.”

The game was tight throughout and the Generals held a slim 334-323 edge in yards gained. W&L produced 308 yards on the ground led by Murrin, who rushed 14 times for 109 yards and one touchdown. He also completed 3-of-5 passes for 26 yards. First-year running back Jacob Romero tallied 81 yards on 11 carries and Breece notched 61 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. Senior running back Coby Kirkland rushed 10 times for 35 yards and two touchdowns, including one on a 2nd-and-goal from the 1-yardline as time expired in the first half.

On defense, W&L was paced by junior linebacker David Onyejekwe, who posted eight tackles. Senior linebacker Alex Andros added six tackles, 2.5 for a loss, and one sack.