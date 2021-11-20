36º
Glenvar holds Martinsville scorless to advance to Region 2C final

Highlanders won 38-0

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Glenvar showed why it’s the number-one seed in Region 2C on Friday night.

The Highlanders beat visiting 5-seed Martinsville 38-0.

Next week, Glenvar will host 2-seed Appomattox County in the Region 2C final.

