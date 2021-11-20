36º
GW Danville soars into Region 4D final with shutout win against Western Albemarle

Eagles won 40-8

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tags: G.W. Danville Eagles, Piedmont District, 1st and 10

DANVILLE, Va. – The GW Danville Eagles left no doubt as to who the better team in Region 4D is.

On Friday night, the 2-seed beat 3-seed Western Albemarle 40-8.

The Eagles will travel up to 1-seed Salem for next week’s Region 4D final.

Jeff Williamson arrived at WSLS 10 in March 2016.

