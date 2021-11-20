GW Danville soars into Region 4D final with shutout win against Western Albemarle

DANVILLE, Va. – The GW Danville Eagles left no doubt as to who the better team in Region 4D is.
On Friday night, the 2-seed beat 3-seed Western Albemarle 40-8.
The Eagles will travel up to 1-seed Salem for next week’s Region 4D final.
DANVILLE, Va. – The GW Danville Eagles left no doubt as to who the better team in Region 4D is.
On Friday night, the 2-seed beat 3-seed Western Albemarle 40-8.
The Eagles will travel up to 1-seed Salem for next week’s Region 4D final.
Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.