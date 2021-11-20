Lord Botetourt beats Christiansburg on the road by a point to advance to Region 3D final

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A missed PAT is all that separated 5-seed Lord Botetourt and 1-seed Christiansburg on Friday night.
Lord Botetourt won 28-27 and will continue their road playoff journey next week at 2-seed Abingdon in the Region 3D final.
