Washington Football Team beats Carolina Panthers, 27-21

(Rusty Jones, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke looks to pass against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

The Washington Football Team is playing against the Carolina Panthers in Sunday’s matchup.

This game comes after Washington broke a four-game losing streak last week with a win against Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 29-19.

This is Quarterback Cam Newton’s first appearance in a Panthers game since the team announced that it signed him on a one-year contract and brought him back to the franchise earlier this week.

Sunday’s game was a close one with both teams being tied at several points in the game.

This week though, Washington went home with another win as it beat the Carolina Panthers. The score was 27-21.

In next week’s matchup, Washington will take on the Seattle Seahawks on Monday, Nov. 29.