No. 22 Louisiana beats Liberty for 10th win in a row

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Levi Lewis threw for 166 yards and three touchdowns, Louisiana-Lafayette had five takeaways and seven sacks and the No. 22 Ragin’ Cajuns capped the nonconference portion of their schedule with a 42-14 victory over Liberty on Saturday night.

Louisiana-Lafayette (10-1) won its 10 straight game since a season-opening loss at Texas. Liberty dropped to 7-3. Lewis completed one of his first eight passes, then connected on 13 of 17 attempts with touchdown strikes of 4, 15 and 2 yards. He has thrown 10 touchdown passes to one interception in his last four games.

It proved to be another tough outing for the Flames’ offense. Quarterback Malik Willis completed 14-of-34 passes for 162 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Liberty ended the game with a total of six turnovers, the most committed in the program’s FBS era. The Ragin’ Cajuns defense also created pressure on the quarterback, bursting through for 7 sacks on the night.