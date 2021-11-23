Franklin leads Virginia past Georgia at Legends Classic with 23 points

Virginia's Armaan Franklin shoots during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Georgia on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEWARK, N.J. – Armaan Franklin scored 23 points to lead Virginia past Georgia 65-55 in the Roman Legends Classic. The game was tight throughout and neither team led by more than four points in the second half until Franklin scored on consecutive possessions to give Virginia a 57-51 lead with 2:34 remaining.

The Cavaliers then made 8 of 10 free throws to advance to Tuesday’s championship game. Georgia took its last lead, 48-47, on a dunk by Tyron McMillan with 7:18 remaining. The Bulldogs managed just seven points the remainder of the game, all by Kario Oquendo.