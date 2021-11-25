Lord Botetourt continues turnaround with Region final date at Abingdon

Daleville, Va. – Coach Jamie Harless’s perennial power Cavs have been a mainstay in the 3D region finals. But this year they started 1-3 against a tough early schedule. Coach Harless says that his team needed to mature--on and off the field. And once that was sorted, the results--to the tune of 7 straight wins--followed.

“Relative to where we were -- to where we are now, these kids have grown more than any team that I’ve coached in 22 years. I’m just really proud of the personal growth and development not just as players but young men. I’ve seen a drastic change in them and in the way they handle their business and in the end that’s what it’s all about,” Harless explained.

“I think after a few wins is when we realized we could really do this and we realized that we got rid of all those problems. Everybody gets along with each other, everybody likes each other on our team. We’re not separate, nobody hates each other, everybody loves each other and that’s the main thing really, so.” senior linebacker Bryce Harrison says.

Ad

The Cavs took out the Region 3D top seed Christiansburg by a point on Friday night The final is 8-3 Lord Botetourt(the 5 seed) at the 2 seed 11-1 Abingdon. The Falcons happen to be Coach Harless’s prep alma mater. The game is a rematch of the Region title in the spring season. LB defeated Abingdon 26-8 in Daleville in April of 2021. Gametime Friday night at 7 in Abingdon.