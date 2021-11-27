Lord Botetourt’s postseason run ends at Abingdon

Abingdon, Va. – Lord Botetourt’s turnaround season ended in the 3D Region Final at the hands of Abingdon, 28-14. The Cavaliers head coach, Jamie Harless, was facing his Alma mater in the Falcons. The Cavaliers got touchdown runs from Jakari Nicely and KJ Bratton in forging a 14-7 third quarter lead. But the Falcons came up with a pair of big plays to turn the tide. QB Cole Lambert hit Haynes Carter for a 48 yard TD pass to get the game within a point, and Carter then blocked an Lord Botetourt punt and proceeded to scoop it and scamper into the end zone for a 21-14 Falcons lead. 12-1 Abingdon now advances to the state semifinal where they will face 12-0 Liberty Christian Academy in Lynchburg. The Cavaliers finish the year 8-4 after starting 1-3 in the early going.