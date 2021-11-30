Iowa survives Virginia in a 75-74 thriller

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Joe Toussaint hit a clutch jumper to give Iowa the lead with eight seconds left in the game and Virginia missed two close-range shots and Patrick McCaffery blocked at third at the buzzer to preserve Iowa’s 75-74 win over the Cavaliers in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Taine Murray’s 3 gave Virginia its first lead of the game with 1:40 left. Iowa’s Jordan Bohannon answered with a 3 for the lead and Kihei Clark answered to give the Cavaliers a 74-73 advantage with :47 left.

“There was passion and grit. But to bury yourself in a 20-point hole. Some good plays they made but some of us just not being right and ready,” said Cavaliers head coach Tony Bennett.

“We absorbed some defensive breakdowns even in the second half, we had to just get some guys off the floor and go with what was working but again, good fight, good comeback. I hope we’ll grow from it. But how we started a game and being that lukewarm in my opinion is not going to get it done for us.”