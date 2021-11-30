Washington Football Team tie with Seattle Seahawks at halftime

Washington Football Team and the Seattle Seahawks are tied at halftime with a score of 9-9.
Washington made the first points of the game when kicker Joey Slye completed a 23-yard field goal, putting Washington in the lead with 3 points. Just seconds before the first quarter ended, tight end Gerald Everett completed a 6-yard pass from quarterback Russell Wilson, scoring the first touchdown of the game.
Within the last minute of the second quarter, quarterback Taylor Heinicke passed a 10-yard touchdown to running back J.D. McKissic, putting Washington up to 9 points.
Seconds later, the Seahawks caught up and tied after defensive end Rasheem Green recovered Washington’s blocked kick, placing the teams 9-9 at the half.
