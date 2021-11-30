Washington Football Team tie with Seattle Seahawks at halftime

Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) covering Washington Football Team tight end Logan Thomas (82) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)

Washington Football Team and the Seattle Seahawks are tied at halftime with a score of 9-9.

Washington made the first points of the game when kicker Joey Slye completed a 23-yard field goal, putting Washington in the lead with 3 points. Just seconds before the first quarter ended, tight end Gerald Everett completed a 6-yard pass from quarterback Russell Wilson, scoring the first touchdown of the game.

Within the last minute of the second quarter, quarterback Taylor Heinicke passed a 10-yard touchdown to running back J.D. McKissic, putting Washington up to 9 points.

Seconds later, the Seahawks caught up and tied after defensive end Rasheem Green recovered Washington’s blocked kick, placing the teams 9-9 at the half.

