High School Hoops: William Fleming wins season opener at Roanoke Catholic

William Fleming's Jaron Walker gets a one-handed slam dunk in the Colonels 65-48 win over Roanoke Catholiic Tuesday night

ROANOKE, Va. – In their season opener the William Fleming Colonels defeated the Roanoke Catholic Celtics 65-48.

Elijah Mitchell led the team with 17 points in the victory, one of four players to score in double figures. Zaiquan Robertson finished with 15, Jaron Walker added 12 and Louis English tallied 11 points.

The Celtics were led by Jacob Estrada’s 17 point performance, Jalen Merchant’s 11 points while Marquis Adams and Josiah Banks each scored 8 points.

The William Fleming girls also picked up a win over Roanoke Catholic, 70-28.