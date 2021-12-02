Salem Spartans prep for state semifinal matchup with Broad Run

SALEM, Va. – It’s a high school football program that epitomizes consistency and pride. The Salem Spartans are on a journey, seeking their second state football title this calendar year.

The Spartans are built on discipline and sound fundamental football, year in and year out and this fall has been no different. Led by tailback and former 1st and 10 player of the week Cam Leftwich with over 1,300 yards rushing and more than 30 touchdowns and receiver Chauncey Logan Jr. is nearing 1,000 yards this season.

The 10-time state champs could easily choose to coast but they keep current goals in mind, beginning with taking down Broad Run.

“We really clicked around week 6, week 7,” said Spartans offensive lineman Landon Miles. “That’s when all of us started locking in because we knew we needed to get better, get better everyday in practice.”

“We locked in and started playing together a lot more, focused on little things, stay away from what everyone else says about us and do what we do week in and week out,” said Spartans receiver Chauncey Logan Jr.

“What they understand is and they do a great job of it is they focus on the now,” said Salem head coach Don Holter. “The tradition is to be tlhe best you can be every single day, with everything you do. take care of the little things and the big things will take care of themselves.”

Salem hosts Broad Run Saturday at 2 p.m.