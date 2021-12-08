Liberty women down Virginia Tech 59-40

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Liberty Flames improved to 8-1 this season, 17-1 all-time at Liberty Arena, with a 59-40 victory over Virginia Tech. It’s the Lady Flames first win over an ACC opponent since 2008 when they defeated the Hokies 45-43 in Blacksburg.

Alyssa Iverson led Liberty in scoring with a 16-point peformance, Bridgette Rettstatt dropped 13 points and grabbed 7 rebounds. For the second consecutive game, Aisha Sheppard led the Hokies in scoring with 17 points on 5-of-8 shooting from 3-point range. She also recorded a career-high 9 rebounds and passed Jenny Root for fifth all-time in scoring at Virginia Tech.

Liberty’s stifling defense held the Hokies to just 40 points, its fewest point total since January of 2017.