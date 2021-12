Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup (13) is tackled by Washington Football Team cornerback William Jackson (23) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The Dallas Cowboys and Washington Football Team went head and head in Week 14 of the NFL. The match-up is one of the longest rivalries in the NFL.

It’s the first time the two teams have faced each other this season.

Washington comes in with four consecutive wins and in Sunday’s game, the team is looking to walk away with its fifth straight win.

So far though, it looks like the Cowboys are putting up quite the fight as it leads Washington at the half, 24-0.