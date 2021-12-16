Virginia Tech signs 19 on Early Signing Day

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech Football head coach Brent Pry welcomed home his first signing class as the Hokies added 19 players to the squad during Wednesday’s early signing period. Tech’s early signing list included 11 players who completed their prep careers in Virginia, the best haul of in-state talent for the Hokies since 2014.

The 2022 early signing group is comprised of players who competed at the prep level from eight different states, in addition to one player from Washington, D.C. In addition to Virginia, other states represented included: Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas and South Carolina.

Wednesday’s list of signees includes six defensive linemen, four offensive linemen, two tight ends, two defensive backs, a quarterback, a running back, a wide receiver, a linebacker and a kicker.

Tech’s tradition of siblings following older brothers also continued on Wednesday. DL Braelin Moore is the younger brother of current G Kaden Moore. The Moore brothers both prepped at Freedom High School in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

The traditional National Signing Day will be on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022.