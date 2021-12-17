55º
wsls logo

Sports

Glenvar’s Carly Wilkes signs NLI to compete at Furman

Wilkes was the 2020 Cross Country Gatorade Player of the Year

Brooke Leonard, Sports Reporter

Tags: Carly Wilkes, Glenvar Highlanders, Furman Paladins

GLENVAR, Va. – Glenvar star runner Carly Wilkes signed her National Letter of Intent on Thursday to run at Furman University next fall.

“It’s really nice, it’s kind of like a relief to know where I’m going next year, it’s a layer of stress that’s taken off,” she said. “It’s just exciting because I just have so many goals for the future. I know I have a good home where I can accomplish them.”

Wilkes was the girls Cross Country Gatorade Player of the Year in 2020 and has won 17 state championships over four sports during her time so far at Glenvar.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Brooke Leonard is the newest addition to the 10 Sports team, joining in June 2019.

email

facebook

twitter