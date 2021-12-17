Glenvar’s Carly Wilkes signs NLI to compete at Furman

GLENVAR, Va. – Glenvar star runner Carly Wilkes signed her National Letter of Intent on Thursday to run at Furman University next fall.

“It’s really nice, it’s kind of like a relief to know where I’m going next year, it’s a layer of stress that’s taken off,” she said. “It’s just exciting because I just have so many goals for the future. I know I have a good home where I can accomplish them.”

Wilkes was the girls Cross Country Gatorade Player of the Year in 2020 and has won 17 state championships over four sports during her time so far at Glenvar.