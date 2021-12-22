Hoop Love Academy holds 3rd annual winter camp

ROANOKE, Va. – While most kids are enjoying time off from school and gearing up for an exciting holiday weekend, a few dozen of them are perfecting their craft on the hardwoods.

Hoop Love Academy opened its third annual winter basketball camp at Countryside Sportsplex. The two-day camp offers instruction on basketball fundamentals and teamwork, while also teaching valuable life lessons.

“They need opportunities to be able to meet kids from all different areas and backgrounds and be able to enjoy doing something they love and have something to do during winter break that’s constructive,” said co-founder of Hoop Love Academy, Mackenzie Lewis.

The camp also brings in guest speakers to share personal experiences and uplifting words to encourage campers. Co-founder Stephon Anderson said its the perfect opportunity to keep kids engaged while also allowing parents to finish any last minute shopping.

“They drop their kids off and get 3 hours of great instruction with great speakers like Joe Gaither today and It’s awesome.”

Ad

The camp will wrap up on Wednesday Dec. 22.