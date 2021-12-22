Washington Football Team ties with Philadelphia Eagles at the half, 10-10

(Matt Slocum, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Washington Football Team quarterback Garrett Gilbert throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

The Washington Football Team is tied with the Philadelphia Eagles at halftime with a score of 10-10.

Washington scored the only points made in the first quarter as running back Antonio Gibson completed a 1-yard rushing touchdown while kicker Brian Johnson completed a field goal.

Like a mirror to their opponent, the Eagles answered back in the second quarter as quarterback Jalen Hurts completed a 1-yar rushing touchdown and kicker Jake Elliot completed a field goal as well.

Stay tuned for more game updates.