Washington Football Team ties with Philadelphia Eagles at the half, 10-10

The Washington Football Team is tied with the Philadelphia Eagles at halftime with a score of 10-10.
Washington scored the only points made in the first quarter as running back Antonio Gibson completed a 1-yard rushing touchdown while kicker Brian Johnson completed a field goal.
Like a mirror to their opponent, the Eagles answered back in the second quarter as quarterback Jalen Hurts completed a 1-yar rushing touchdown and kicker Jake Elliot completed a field goal as well.
Stay tuned for more game updates.