New Hokies Coach Brent Pry discusses transition during bowl season

Virginia Tech in the Big Apple making final preps for Wednesday’s pinstripe bowl.

Interim coach JC Price and the former staff has the job of toppling the Maryland Terrapins.

While the Hokies new head coach-- Brent Pry -- is busy completing his staff and looking to the future of the Virginia Tech football program.

“I thought it was important and the right decision for this current staff and Coach Price to lead the team and prepare them and go enjoy a bowl game in New York City and go get a win. And that’s what it’s all about. Then when we come down the other side of that, it’s truly our time to to move into the facility to get going -- really kind of start putting our stamp on it,” Coach Pry explained.

Coach Pry and his staff are currently working out of Lane stadium until after the bowl.

The Pinstripe Bowl is slated for Wednesday afternoon December 29th from Yankee Stadium in NYC.