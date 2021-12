Roanoke, Va. – The Northside Vikings won their 7th consecutive Northside Invitational title, downing Blacksburg in the tournament final 85-68.

Northside was the defending champ dating back to 2019. The 2020 Invitational was canceled due to Covid-19.

The 2021 field included Liberty Christian Academy, who defeated Christiansburg in the 3rd place game 68-60 (OT).

William Byrd won the 5th place game over Brookville 65-55, and Auburn defeated Rockbridge Co. 70-41 for 7th place.