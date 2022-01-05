Seabron rallies NC State past Virginia Tech 68-63

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Sophomore Dereon Seabron scored 17 of his 21 points in the second half and North Carolina State rallied to beat Virginia Tech 68-63 in Atlantic Coast Conference play. Seabron sank 8 of 14 shots from the floor and added 10 rebounds for his ninth double-double of the season for the Wolfpack (8-7, 1-3), who snapped a five-game skid. Terquavion Smith hit four 3-points and scored 17. Keve Aluma finished with 18 points and six rebounds for the Hokies (8-7, 0-3).

“Our quickness to the ball was lacking and they were giving me everything they had in their tank,” said Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young. “Our work on the glass, we’ve been pretty good throughout, was just ... they were quicker around the hole than we were.”

Tuesday night was Virginia Tech’s first game since playing at Duke on Dec. 22. The Hokies matchups against North Carolina and Pittsburgh were postponed as the program dealt with a series of COVID related issues.

Virginia Tech, now 0-3 in ACC play, will have another stretch of time off before they tip off with rival Virginia in Charlottesville on Jan. 12 at 9 p.m.