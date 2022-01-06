Curry, Green ruled out for Warriors vs. Pelicans

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) chases the ball in front of Dallas Mavericks forward Reggie Bullock (25) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

NEW ORLEANS – Stephen Curry and Golden State rebounding leader Draymond Green have been ruled out of the the Warriors' game Thursday night against New Orleans Pelicans.

Curry injured his left quad muscle when he banged legs with Dallas forward Dorian Finney-Smith during a loss at Dallas on Wednesday night. Green is nursing a left hip injury.

The Warriors also ruled out reserve wing player Juan Toscano-Anderson because of a left ankle injury as Golden State completes a two-game trip.

Tied with Phoenix for the NBA lead entering the night, the Warriors have won five of their last seven games but also have lost two of their last four as they prepare to take the court without two key starters against a Pelicans squad that is urgently trying to string together some victories.

New Orleans has lost three straight and trails San Antonio by 2 1/2 games for the final play-in spot in the Western Conference.

