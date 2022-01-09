U.S. Figure Skating Championships Day 4 recap: Nathan Chen rockets to sixth national title, Malinin a surprise second

Nathan Chen skates at the 2022 U.S. Figure Skating Championships.

MEN'S FREE

In the evening’s final performance, rocketman Nathan Chen laughed off a fall – but still delivered an out-of-this-world performance set to an Elton John medley.

His free skate earned 212.62 points, for a 328.01 total – and a sixth U.S. Championships title.

Chen is now the second man in 70 years to win six national titles, joining Todd Eldredge.

“This was a really fun Championships, the crowd was amazing,” Chen said after his victory. “It’s always great to be at a Championships with people and support – this was a great time.”

“For Nathan, the ‘limit’ doesn’t exist,” commentator Tara Lipinski said during the NBC broadcast.

"It's getting hard to come up with superlatives to describe Nathan Chen," commentator Johnny Weir added.

Virginia's 17-year-old Ilia Malinin surprised in second with 302.48 points. Vincent Zhou struggled on the ice, but barely edged out Jason Brown for third with a 290.16-point total.



More to come …