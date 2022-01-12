Liberty downs North Florida 71-56

LYNCHBURG, Va. – In its ASUN home opener, Shiloh Robinson had a career-high 21 points as Liberty stretched its home win streak to seven games, getting past North Florida 71-56. Robinson shot 10 for 11 from the foul line. Darius McGhee had 18 points and eight rebounds for Liberty (11-6, 2-0 Atlantic Sun Conference). Keegan McDowell added 10 points. North Florida scored 22 first-half points, a season low for the team. Carter Hendricksen had 13 points and seven rebounds for the Ospreys (4-12, 0-3). Jarius Hicklen added 10 points.

Tuesday night’s win proved to be the 43rd straight home win behind 46 percent shooting from the field. Darius McGhee moved to No. 14 on Liberty’s all-time scoring list with 1,414 career points, passing Lovell Cabbil.

“I thought it was a good performance, especially on the defensive end,” said head coach Ritchie McKay. “I like the way we shared the ball. I think individually Shiloh (Robinson) and Kyle (Rode) had great games on both ends of the floor and we will address the 17 turnovers, but North Florida makes you play that way and I was happy with our guys’ response.”