WATCH: Blue Ridge District boys hoops on Friday night

ROANOKE, Va. – Northside’s Ayrion Journiette was honored pregame with the game ball from his 1,000th point against William Byrd on Tuesday. The Vikings downed Franklin County 86-38.
William Fleming got the best of William Byrd 70-58.
