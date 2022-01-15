35º
WATCH: Blue Ridge District boys hoops on Friday night

Brooke Leonard, Sports Reporter

ROANOKE, Va. – Northside’s Ayrion Journiette was honored pregame with the game ball from his 1,000th point against William Byrd on Tuesday. The Vikings downed Franklin County 86-38.

William Fleming got the best of William Byrd 70-58.

Brooke Leonard is the newest addition to the 10 Sports team, joining in June 2019.

