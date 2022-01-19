Three Hokies score in double figures in Virginia Tech’s 69-52 victory against Virginia

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Elizabeth Kitley notched a double-double with 24 points and 10 rebounds to help the Virginia Tech women’s basketball team beat the Virginia Cavaliers 69-52 at home Tuesday as the squad advanced to 5-1 in the ACC for the first time in program history.

In addition to Kitley’s impressive performance, the Hokies (13-4, 5-1) were led by Kayana Traylor, who had 17 points, and by Aisha Sheppard, who added 11 points and five assists.

Led by Kitley’s three offensive rebounds, Virginia Tech did a great job crashing the offensive glass, pulling down 13 boards that resulted in six second chance points.

Virginia Tech did a great job disrupting Virginia shots in the contest, coming away with seven blocks. Kitley’s six rejections led the way individually for the Hokies.

How It Happened

After falling behind 3-0, Virginia Tech went on a 7-0 run with 8:44 left in the first quarter, culminating in a bucket from Kitley, to take a 7-3 lead. The Hokies then lost some of that lead, but still entered the quarter break with a 15-12 advantage. Virginia Tech did most of its first quarter damage in the paint, scoring 10 of its 15 points close to the basket.

Ad

Virginia Tech kept its first quarter lead intact before going on an 11-0 run starting at the 5:55 mark in the second period, highlighted by a bucket from Kitley, to increase its lead to 31-19. The Cavaliers cut into that lead, but the Hokies still enjoyed a 31-21 advantage heading into halftime. Virginia Tech forced four Virginia turnovers in the period and turned them into four points.

Virginia Tech continued to preserve its halftime lead before going on a 5-0 run, punctuated by a basket from Kitley, to expand its lead further to 44-33 with 2:36 to go in the third. The Hokies held onto that lead for the rest of the frame and entered the fourth quarter with a 46-35 edge. Virginia Tech played well near the basket, scoring eight of its 15 points in the paint.

Virginia Tech kept widening that lead, expanding it to 64-51 before going on a 5-0 run to grow the lead to 69-51 with 38 seconds to go in the contest. The Cavaliers narrowed the margin somewhat before the game was over, but the Hokies still cruised the rest of the way for the 69-52 win.

Ad

The win gives the Hokies a half point in the Commonwealth Clash, presented by Smithfield. The score for the Commonwealth Clash currently is 4.5.-1.5 in favor of Virginia Tech.

Game Notes

» Elizabeth Kitley notched an impressive double-double for the Hokies with 24 points and 10 rebounds.

» The Hokies held the Cavaliers to only 36 percent shooting from the field.

» The Hokies never trailed after taking a 15-12 first quarter lead.

» The Hokies put on a passing clinic, recording an assist on 74 percent of made field goals.

» Elizabeth Kitley, Kayana Traylor, and Aisha Sheppard combined to account for 75 percent of the Hokies points.

» Virginia Tech had a 36-34 edge on the boards in the win.

» The Virginia Tech defense forced 16 turnovers.

» The Hokies were active in affecting shots on the defensive end, tallying seven blocks as a team.

» Virginia Tech cleaned up on the offensive glass, collecting 13 offensive boards in the game.

Ad

» Elizabeth Kitley led the Hokies with a game-high 24 points.

» Virginia Tech got a game-high 10 rebounds from Elizabeth Kitley.