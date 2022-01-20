UVA outlasts Pitt in Steel-City slugfest

Pittsburgh, PA. – The Virginia Cavaliers improved to 11-7, 5-3 in the ACC with a hard-fought 66-61 win over Pittsburgh in the Steel City. The Cavs were led by Reece Beekman’s 19 points. Jayden Gardner pitched in 14 and Kadin Shedrick had 12. UVA used a 10-0 run to pull away late in the first half and establish a 4-point halftime lead at 29-25. Pitt was led by John Hugley’s 23 points. The Panthers fall to 7-11 overall with the loss. UVA travels to NC State on Saturday.

Team Notes

• Virginia improved to 11-7, 5-3 ACC

• UVA is 3-3 on the road

• UVA shot 50 percent, including 60 percent in the second half (15 of 25)

• UVA owned a 36-30 advantage in the paint

• UVA used a 10-0 run to gain a 27-22 lead

• UVA led 29-25 at the half

Series Notes

• Virginia is 19-4 all-time vs. Pitt in the series that dates back to 1957-58.

• UVA has won eight straight contests vs. the Panthers and swept the season series

• Virginia has won 15 of the last 16 games against Pitt, including an 8-3 record in Pittsburgh

• UVA is 12-1 against Pitt since 2013-14 when the Panthers joined the ACC

• The Cavaliers have a three-game winning streak against the Panthers at Petersen Events Center

• Tony Bennett is 12-2 all-time vs. Pitt

Player Notes

• Double Figure Scorers: Reece Beekman (19), Jayden Gardner (14), Kadin Shedrick (12)

• Beekman reached double figures for the sixth time (9th career)

• Beekman has an eight-game steal streak

• Beekman had a career-high eight assists

• Beekman matched career highs in 3-pointers (3) and blocks (2)

• Gardner reached double figures for the ninth time (82nd career)

• Shedrick matched a career high with 12 points

• Shedrick reached double figures for the fourth time (6th career)

• Shedrick (2 blocks) had his 14th multi-block game