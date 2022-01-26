1st and 10 Trophy Tour: Magna Vista’s Tyler Johnson

Ridgeway, Va. – 1st and 10 Trophy Tour 22 is officially underway, as WSLS honors our best players from the fall football season.

We start southside, where Magna Vista’s Penn State signee - Tyler Johnson -earned week two honors.

Johnson put his versatility on display in week two vs. Dan River. The speedy reciever and defensive back scored in three phases of the game. Johnson found the end zone on a kick return, interception return, and a touchdown run.

He finished the game with a staggering 432 all-purpose yards.

The senior is taking his talents to State College, Pennsylvania, to play for the Nittany Lions.

Our own Brooke Leonard delivered the hardware, with Warriors coach Joe Favero alongside.

You can never have too much hardware, or leather-bound books--for that matter!

Tyler Johnson will forever be a 1st and 10 “Player of the Week.”