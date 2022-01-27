1st and 10 Trophy Tour: Bassett’s Ja’Ricous Hairston

Bassett, Va. – The 1st and 10 trophy tour continues with another stop Southside.

Bassett quarterback Ja’Ricous Hairston was our week six winner after accounting for 5 touchdowns in the annual battle for the Smith River Trophy.

The 6-3 240-pound junior dominated in the red zone with three rushing and two passing touchdowns in a win over rival Magna Vista.

10 Sports Brooke Leonard delivered the hardware with head coach Brandon Johnson alongside.

Hairston has another season for the Bengals, and they have become a perennial playoff team.

But for now, he’s a forever a 1st and 10 --Player of the Week.