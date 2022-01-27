How to watch Mikaela Shiffrin at the 2022 Winter Olympics

After sharing the spotlight with legendary teammates Lindsey Vonn and Bode Miller during her two previous Olympics appearances, this year Mikaela Shiffrin has the Alpine skiing stage all to herself.

The three-time Olympic medalist (two gold) and winningest World Cup slalom skier of all time heads to Beijing at the peak of her powers at 26 years old, with a target to compete for the first time in all five individual Olympic events. The networks of NBC and Peacock will have LIVE coverage every time Shiffrin steps up to the starting gate.

The Colorado native’s ability, combined with such volume of opportunity, gives her the potential to make some serious history if things go her way in Beijing. Two gold medals would tie her for the most ever by an Olympic Alpine skier, while three would put her in a league all her own.

Ad

SEE MORE: PyeongChang 2018: Mikaela Shiffrin wins giant slalom gold

Her strongest events remain the most technical ones, specifically slalom and giant slalom. However, she faces capable rivals in both: Slovakia’s Petra Vlhova has beaten Shiffrin in four out of six World Cup slalom races this season, while Sweden’s Sara Hector has done so three out of five times in giant slalom.

Shiffrin is also a favorite in the combined event, where she took home silver four years ago. Should she indeed go through with competing in the speed events of downhill and super-G, she would likely be considered an outside contender for the podium, though she does own seven career international victories between the two disciplines.

Ad

Sign up to stream every event at the 2022 Winter Olympics LIVE on Peacock. Users can also authenticate via TV Everywhere to stream events in the NBC Sports app or on NBCOlympics.com. See below for full broadcast and streaming details for all of Shiffrin’s possible events. You can also see a full Alpine skiing streaming schedule on NBCOlympics.com.

Ad