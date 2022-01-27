40º
Martinsville Speedway spring race adjusted to 400 laps

The Paperclip had its first and only 400-lap Cup Series race in October 1956

Eric Johnson, Sports Anchor / Reporter

Martinsville Speedway in Spring 2021 (WSLS)

ROANOKE, Va. – In a move to accommodate the race start time at the Martinsville Speedway, NASCAR’s spring Cup Series race at the historic track has been adjusted to 400 laps.

The Saturday, April 9, race at 7:30 p.m. will now be called the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400.

The fall penultimate NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race, the Xfinity 500 on Oct. 20 at 2 p.m., will remain 500 laps.

Martinsville Speedway held its first and only 400-lap Cup Series race at the track in October of 1956. The historic track known as the “Paperclip” is celebrating its 75th Anniversary Season.

Blue-EMU Max Pain Relief 400 (Martinsville Speedway)

Eric is no stranger to the Roanoke Valley. He is a Roanoke native and proud graduate of William Fleming High School.

