How to watch Joey Mantia at the 2022 Winter Olympics

Get ready to watch Joey Mantia compete at the 2022 Winter Olympics with broadcast and streaming info for all of his events.

"My only goal I have left is to be Olympic champion," speed skater Joey Mantia said before his second Winter Games in 2018. He fell just short of a medal in PyeongChang, but in 2022, even as he approaches his 36th birthday, he has never been better. As a gold medal favorite in as many as three events, this is perhaps Mantia’s last and best chance to make his Olympic goal a reality.

Alongside USA Speedskating teammates Brittany Bowe and Erin Jackson, Mantia hails from balmy Ocala, Florida, where he trained as an inline skater before switching to the ice in 2010. He has become synonymous with the mass start event, in which he has won the last three world titles.

This season, though, Mantia has upped his game to new level in the 1500m. He ranks No. 1 in the world in the event and has finished on the podium in every World Cup 1500m this winter. In December, he also spearheaded the U.S team pursuit to a world record-setting World Cup victory alongside 2022 teammates Emery Lehman and Casey Dawson. Should the trio suit up together in Beijing, they would immediately be considered among the medal contenders.

Sign up to stream every event at the 2022 Winter Olympics LIVE on Peacock. Users can also authenticate via TV Everywhere to stream events in the NBC Sports app or on NBCOlympics.com. See below for full broadcast and streaming details for all of Mantia’s events. You can also see a full speed skating streaming schedule on NBCOlympics.com.