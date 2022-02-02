Washington Football Team, no more: Say hello to the ‘Washington Commanders’

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Washington Football Team center Keith Ismael (60) with teammates during an NFL football game against the New York Giants on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

WASHINGTON – Goodbye, Washington Football Team — hello, Washington Commanders.

The team announced the new name on the Today Show on Wednesday morning after months of rumors and speculation.

The future of Washington football is here #TakeCommand pic.twitter.com/MwkCLTkVAA — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 2, 2022

The Washington Football Team began plans to change its name in July 2020 after controversy regarding its former moniker, the Washington Redskins.

Since then, NFL fans have been speculating over what the team’s new name will be.

On January 26, a potential clue was brought into conversations about the name change.

Commanders.com has been assigned a new registrant, MarkMonitor, a software company that specializes in domain security and internet identity protection, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.