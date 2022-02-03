Pen to paper: National Signing Day in Southwest Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – National Signing Day had lots of Southwest Virginia student-athletes committing to continue their academic and athletic careers at the college level. We had a mix of Division I, II and III schools represented across our viewing area.

At Salem High School, standout football athlete and two-way player Chauncey Logan Jr. signed with James Madison University. The Class 4 First Team All-State cornerback and wide receiver said the Dukes were on him early in the recruiting process and their loyalty to him is what drew him to deciding on JMU.

“It’s a winning program all the players are pretty cool, I met a good amount of the coaching staff is great academics of course is great and I’ll be ready to work,” said Logan Jr.

James Madison announced Wednesday its plans to join the Sun Belt Conference for the upcoming fall football season.

In Rocky Mount, six student-athletes put pen to paper at Franklin County. Kylie Cooper will head to Blacksburg to run cross country and track for Virginia Tech. Her teammate Addie Shorter will do the same at James Madison. Anna Smith will continue her softball career at Sweet Briar College.

Coach J.R. Edwards had a trio of football players that will play at the next level: Elijah Davis and Jamerise Holland to Ferrum and Chase Carter to Widener University in Pennsylvania.

At George Washington-Danville, five football players made commitments on Wednesday. Class 4 All-State honorable mention running back Jakobe Dixon will suit up for Virginia University of Lynchburg. Donovan Howard and Ahmad Poole will remain teammates, both moving on to Virginia State. Will Daniel will play at Hampden-Sydney while Shaun Reaves will play at Ferrum College.

“Their commitment and their character the things that they do day in and day out that sets them apart from other kids and that’s why they’re being rewarded on these days,” said GW-Danville head coach Nick Anderson. “They work extremely hard, they’ve been through a lot with COVID and they never let it get them down never let it get them down.”

At William Fleming, running back and linebacker Deuce Anderson committed to Emory and Henry as well as Hunter Richards of William Byrd.