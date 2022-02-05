1st and 10 Trophy Tour: Hidden Valley’s Sam Dragovich

Roanoke, Va. – The 1st and 10 Trophy Tour 2022 had another swing through south county. At Hidden Valley high school quarterback Sam Dragovich led a high octane Titans attack that took the team into the Class 3 playoffs. In week 3 it was especially potent, with Dragovich tossing for 196 yards passing and two scores and adding a pair of rushing touchdowns to complete the ‘Gettysburg Address’ --four score! 10 Sports Brooke Leonard handed over the hardware with head Titans coach Scott Weaver alongside. The senior leader was a huge part of the Titans season success.

“I mean it was nice. I think a lot of people doubted us in the beginning of the season but we just did our thing and it worked out for us. I’ll just have fun during baseball season, just hang out, have fun and play some games. Then get ready for football,” Dragovich says.

The Titans defeated Northside 42-7 in Week 3. The Titans finished a 7-4 playoff team.