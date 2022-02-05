1st and 10 Trophy Tour: Lord Botetourt’s Jakari Nicely & KJ Bratton

Daleville, Va. – The 1st and 10 Trophy tour reaches Daleville today. At Lord Botetourt, the Cavs dynamic duo of quarterback Jakari Nicely and flanker KJ Bratton combined for six touchdowns and 500 yards of total offense in a week 10 win over previous blue ridge unbeaten Franklin Co. The two helped turn Botetourt’s season around in time to win a Blue Ridge district title, and reach the region final game. At the home of the Cavaliers, a double-dip of hardware to hand out. Bratton is a graduating senior heading to UVA, while Nicely is a returning underclassmen for coach Jamie Harless’s Cavaliers.

“I always knew KJ was a great athlete, so him along with me -- it just felt like-- we can do this, it’s easy. The other team doesn’t know which one to stop,” NIcely explained.

“We really worked well together it was really good duo, you know? He could feed off me, I could feed off him. They didn’t know who was getting the ball so it really helped us out offensively,” Bratton says.

The Cavaliers defeated Franklin Co. in Week 10 by a 49-28 decision. Lord Botetourt won seven straight games before falling in the Region 3D finals.