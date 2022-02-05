Slovenian ski jumper Ursa Bogataj gets her golden run

Despite a short weather delay in the middle of finals, medals were awarded for the women’s individual normal hill final. Slovenia’s Ursa Bogataj made a 180 during the Winter Olympics and won gold with an official total combined points of 239.0. At the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics, she finished with the lowest score in the same event during.

Germany’s Katharina Althaus took silver for the second time since the 2018 Games, soaring to a final 236.8 total points. Althaus is the 2021 world champion in the team normal hill event. Bogataj’s teammate Nika Kriznar filled out the final spot on the podium by clinching bronze with a total of 232.0 points.

Missing out on the podium is Japan’s ski jumping superstar Sara Takanashi. Takanashi is a four-time individual overall World Cup winner and has won 61 individual events, which is the best of any man or woman. She was the fan favorite to medal, but finished in fourth place with a total of 224.1 points.

Making her Olympic debut during the 2022 Winter Olympics and joining the U.S. ski jumping roster late, Anna Hoffmann ended up off the 30 woman roster in the finals. She placed 37th in the 1st round, earning 36.2 points.