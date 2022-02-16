Simone Biles announces engagement to Houston Texans' Jonathan Owens

Legendary Team USA gymnast Simone Biles put a bow on a whirlwind six months by announcing her engagement to Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens.

Owens and Biles both shared posts on Instagram following the engagement, and Owens claims Biles was genuinely surprised by his proposal.

The gymnast says the proposal was met with "THE EASIEST YES," adding that she "can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ."

Biles, 24, started dating the 26-year-old Owens in late summer 2020. The four-time Olympic gold-medal winner won silver in women's team gymnastics and bronze on the balance beam at this summer's Olympics and holds seven Olympic medals in total.

The Ohio-born Biles moved to Houston at a young age. The St. Louis-born Owens arrived in Houston in 2019, having started his NFL career with the Arizona Cardinals.

View social media post: https://www.instagram.com/p/CaAIDmnu7CP/