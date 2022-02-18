Virginia Tech women blast Syracuse 102-53

Syracuse, NY – The Virginia Tech women’s basketball team shot 53.8 percent from deep on the way to a 102-53 win against the Syracuse Orange on the road Thursday.

The Hokies (20-6, 12-3) had four players score in double figures, led by Elizabeth Kitley, who notched a double-double with 24 points and 11 rebounds. Aisha Sheppard tacked on 18 points and four assists and Kayana Traylor chipped in as well with 14 points and three steals from the bench.

Virginia Tech took advantage of fantastic ball movement in Thursday’s game, piling up 24 assists on 36 made field goals. Individually, Georgia Amoore was on top of the distribution list for the Hokies with six assists.

Virginia Tech’s defense held Syracuse to only 30.3 percent shooting from the field. The Orange did not have much luck cleaning up their misses on the offensive glass either, as they finished with seven offensive rebounds and managed five second chance points while Virginia Tech cleared 39 defensive rebounds.

Ad

How It Happened

After jumping out to an 11-6 advantage, Virginia Tech went on an 8-0 run with 5:56 left in the first quarter, culminating in a three from Sheppard, to increase its lead to 19-6. The Hokies then added one point to that lead by the end of the period and entered the quarter break with a 30-16 advantage. Virginia Tech relied on its three-point shooting in the period, knocking down six shots to account for 18 of its 30 points.

Virginia Tech kept its first quarter lead intact before going on an 8-0 run starting at the 8:29 mark in the second period, highlighted by a three from Sheppard, to increase its lead to 38-18. The Hokies proceeded to tack on three points to that lead and enjoyed a 54-31 advantage heading into halftime. Virginia Tech was strong from deep in the period, knocking down four three-point shots to account for 12 of its 24 points.

Virginia Tech continued to preserve its halftime lead before going on a 9-0 run to expand its lead further to 77-45 with 1:58 to go in the third. The Hokies held onto that lead for the rest of the frame and entered the fourth quarter with a 80-48 edge. Virginia Tech’s bench made the most of its minutes in the period, as non-starters totaled seven of the team’s 26 third-quarter points.

Ad

Virginia Tech kept widening that lead, expanding it to 90-50 before going on a 12-0 run to grow the lead to 102-50 with 42 seconds to go in the contest. The Orange narrowed the margin somewhat before the game was over, but the Hokies still cruised the rest of the way for the 102-53 win. Virginia Tech took advantage of four Syracuse turnovers in the quarter, scoring six points off of those takeaways.

Game Notes

» Elizabeth Kitley notched an impressive double-double for the Hokies with 24 points and 11 rebounds.» The Hokies made over half of their attempts from three point range, knocking down 14 of 26 shots.» The Hokies held the Orange to only 30.3 percent shooting from the field.» The Hokies never trailed after taking a 30-16 first quarter lead.» Virginia Tech tallied 24 total assists in the game.» Virginia Tech had a 48-27 edge on the boards in the win.» Virginia Tech turned the ball over eight times while dishing out 24 assists.» Elizabeth Kitley led the Hokies with a game-high 24 points.» D’asia Gregg grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds to lead Virginia Tech and Elizabeth Kitley added 11.